Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SABR stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sabre by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

