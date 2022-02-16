Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.200-$13.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.20-13.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.