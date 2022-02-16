Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of AYTU opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 24.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

