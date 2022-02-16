Terra Virtua Kolect Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $95.57 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00105680 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

