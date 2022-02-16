ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0508 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. ESBC has a market cap of $1.57 million and $64,244.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

