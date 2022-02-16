Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $593.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

