Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

NYSE:GIC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 104,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,515. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Leeds acquired 2,068,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

