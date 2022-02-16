Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Shares Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Kairos Acquisition worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.