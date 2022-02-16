CNH Partners LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THCA. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 525,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 144,748 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 723,508 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 312,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

THCA opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.