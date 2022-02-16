Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

