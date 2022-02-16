CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.43% of Summit Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $11,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $9.83.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.