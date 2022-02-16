Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 135.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.