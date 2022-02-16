Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Raymond James

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

