Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UNVR stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after buying an additional 264,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 251,734 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

