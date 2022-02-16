Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

NUS stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,477. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

