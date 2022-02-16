Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51. Toast has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 117,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 588,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,091 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

