Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51. Toast has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $69.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 117,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 588,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,091 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
