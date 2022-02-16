NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.51

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and traded as high as C$20.11. NFI Group shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 361,170 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 402.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Insiders bought 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296 in the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

