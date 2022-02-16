CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $392,650. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

