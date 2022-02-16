The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

