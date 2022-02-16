W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.96

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.96 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 319,872 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95.
About W Resources (LON:WRES)
