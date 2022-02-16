Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.