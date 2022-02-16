Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,526 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 170,469 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $82,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SEA by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SEA by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in SEA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Macquarie cut their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

