Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.62

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25.
About Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)
