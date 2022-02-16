Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 49.5% in January

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.06.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.