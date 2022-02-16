Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 49.5% in January

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI)
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.