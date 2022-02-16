Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

