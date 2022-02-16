Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Farfetch worth $52,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

