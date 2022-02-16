Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,313 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FND stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

