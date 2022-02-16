Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGEAF. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

