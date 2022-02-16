Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) recently:

2/16/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2022 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

2/3/2022 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/20/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $179.00.

1/19/2022 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/18/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $193.00.

1/4/2022 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/3/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPT stock opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.