Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE:PJT opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

