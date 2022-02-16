Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,884 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 542.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

