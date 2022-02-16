The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.23% of The Hackett Group worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.