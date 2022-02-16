Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,340 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

