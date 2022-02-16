Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,045 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

