Millennium Management LLC Acquires 240,864 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,864 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Bill.com worth $88,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $26,695,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $253.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.38 and a 200-day moving average of $253.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

