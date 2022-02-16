Millennium Management LLC Purchases 508,080 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $75,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

