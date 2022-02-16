JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

