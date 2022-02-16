PAVmed’s (PAVM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.84 on Friday. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.03.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 329,471 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.