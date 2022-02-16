PAVmed’s (PAVM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.84 on Friday. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.03.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAVmed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PAVmed
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.
