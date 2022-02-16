Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 37,440 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

