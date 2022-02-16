Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after buying an additional 237,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $271.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

