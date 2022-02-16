Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.24 million-$857.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.95 million.Endava also updated its FY22 guidance to £1.80-1.84 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $172.41.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Endava by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Endava by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Endava by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endava
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.