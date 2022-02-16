Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.24 million-$857.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.95 million.Endava also updated its FY22 guidance to £1.80-1.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Endava by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Endava by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Endava by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

