Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,077,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,097,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.