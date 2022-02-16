Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

