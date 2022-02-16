Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

