FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.31 and a 200 day moving average of $248.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

