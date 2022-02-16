Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.310 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,540,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

