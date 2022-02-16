Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.310 EPS.
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
