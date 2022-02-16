The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

