CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

NYSE IGR opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,935,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 444,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

