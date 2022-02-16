Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Increases Dividend to €0.67 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.67 ($0.76) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON KYGA opened at GBX 109.15 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.66. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.65 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £193.03 million and a P/E ratio of 34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62.
Kerry Group Company Profile
