Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Increases Dividend to €0.67 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.67 ($0.76) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON KYGA opened at GBX 109.15 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.66. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.65 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £193.03 million and a P/E ratio of 34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

