Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $18,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nancy Stuart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Nancy Stuart sold 2,894 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $9,231.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.29. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.