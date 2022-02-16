Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart Sells 6,049 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $18,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nancy Stuart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Nancy Stuart sold 2,894 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $9,231.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.29. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

